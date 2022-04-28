WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.90.
NASDAQ:WKME opened at $16.10 on Monday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
