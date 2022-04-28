Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,082 shares of company stock worth $193,907,255 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $156.21. The stock had a trading volume of 305,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,733. The company has a market capitalization of $430.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.