Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Robert R. Bennett Purchases 28,000 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,866.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 981,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,972,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

