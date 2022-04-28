Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Robert R. Bennett Purchases 28,000 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,866.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 981,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,972,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
