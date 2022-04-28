Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

WBD stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In related news, CEO David Zaslav purchased 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at $81,584,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 481,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,463.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

