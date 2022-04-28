Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Issues Earnings Results

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 481,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,463.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Zaslav acquired 50,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,584,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

