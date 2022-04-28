Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.91 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,123. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.09. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $135.03 and a 52-week high of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

