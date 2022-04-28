Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $789,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.03 and a 52-week high of $168.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

