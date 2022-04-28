Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $315.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $320.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $293.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.61.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $189,516,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $153,921,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waters by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

