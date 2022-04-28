Wedbush Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STX. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.74.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $81.65 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

