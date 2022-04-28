Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $74.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $72.35 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

