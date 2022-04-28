Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $635.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $635.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $613.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $418.25 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 35,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 230,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.