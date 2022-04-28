Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $23.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.39.

ARCC opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

