Wells Fargo & Company Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $135.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.69.

KMB opened at $140.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

