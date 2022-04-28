Wells Fargo & Company Trims Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Target Price to $325.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.50.

CRL stock opened at $238.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $230.62 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

