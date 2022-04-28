Wells Fargo & Company Trims First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,605,000 after acquiring an additional 211,261 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

