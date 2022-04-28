Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Shares Down 0.5%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.28). Approximately 52,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 230,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.70 ($0.28).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of £38.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.