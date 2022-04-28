West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $10.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $10.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.81. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.94 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WFG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.60.

WFG opened at C$111.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$82.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$111.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.