West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30 to $9.45 EPS.

WST traded down $11.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,765. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.69 and a 200 day moving average of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $319.29 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

