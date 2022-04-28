West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $308.87

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $308.87 and last traded at $312.61, with a volume of 11101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

