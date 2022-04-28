Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 43,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. Research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

