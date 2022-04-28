Whiteheart (WHITE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,504.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $37,504.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $219.54 or 0.00548821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.96 or 0.07367157 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

