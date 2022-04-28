William Penn Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $183.42 million and a P/E ratio of 44.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $12.88.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.