Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,491. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.47. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,012 in the last three months. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

