Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $173.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares during the period.

Shares of WING stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $96.29 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

