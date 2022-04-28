Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Position Lessened by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 21,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,533. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

