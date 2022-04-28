Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $439.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $408.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 398,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,323. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

