WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.35. Approximately 2,746,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 1,012,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

