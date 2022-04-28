Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to report sales of $190.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.14 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $724.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE WOLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.69. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

