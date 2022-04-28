WOO Network Reaches Market Cap of $435.56 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $435.56 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00100673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,386,674 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

