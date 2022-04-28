Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

WDAY stock opened at $206.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,067.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.69. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.67 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

