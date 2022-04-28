World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $183.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $265.75.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

