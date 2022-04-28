World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

INT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

INT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 375,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

