Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.34

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

