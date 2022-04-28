WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,330 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($16.31) to GBX 1,330 ($16.95) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.32) to GBX 1,185 ($15.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $778.00.
WPP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,180. WPP has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
