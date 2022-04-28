WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,330 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($16.31) to GBX 1,330 ($16.95) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.32) to GBX 1,185 ($15.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $778.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,180. WPP has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.