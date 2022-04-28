WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,969 shares of company stock worth $1,113,352. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

