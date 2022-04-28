X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.62

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and traded as low as $28.45. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 5,384,850 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,872,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2,304.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,046,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,882,000 after buying an additional 1,002,962 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $10,163,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,676,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,899,000 after buying an additional 230,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter.

