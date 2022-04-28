Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Xcel Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.27. 278,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

