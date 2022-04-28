Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.43

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 8154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Several analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Xencor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Xencor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

