Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.13 Million

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $1.04 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.60 or 0.07344268 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00067563 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

