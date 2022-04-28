Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.29

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.29 and last traded at $81.83, with a volume of 8311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Xylem by 135.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 710,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 408,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Xylem by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,575,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

