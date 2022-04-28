Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.33 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.