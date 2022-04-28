Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $907.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) to post $907.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $929.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $885.59 million. Advantage Solutions reported sales of $791.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $303,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $15,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.19. 7,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.42. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

