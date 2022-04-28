Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.91) to ($3.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.87. 843,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,305. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

