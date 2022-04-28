Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.