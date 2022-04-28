Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

GMTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 2,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $291,488.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.