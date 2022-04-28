Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

GMTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 2,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $291,488.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

