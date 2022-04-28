Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Origin Materials’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Origin Materials.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

ORGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 69,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,650. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 107.76, a quick ratio of 107.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

In other news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Drucker acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

