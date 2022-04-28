Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post $1.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,351,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. 55,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.