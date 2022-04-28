Zacks: Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 93,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.17. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.