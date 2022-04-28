Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 4,751,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,629. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

