Zacks: Analysts Expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will post $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68. APA posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $14.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $17.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for APA.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

APA traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $41.45. 7,263,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,603,726. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

